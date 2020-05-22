Movers & Shakers: Heineken, MHP, Enero, Cicero/AMO, M&C Saatchi Talk and more

Enero hires former Nike CMO

Enero Group – the parent company of Hotwire and Frank – has appointed Brent Scrimshaw as CEO. Scrimshaw is a business leader in media, publishing, technology, consumer, retail and sports and spent eighteen years at Nike, including three years as VP and chief executive of Western Europe and chief marketing officer for EMEA. He was part of Nike’s global commercial operations team that helped grow the Nike business and brand strategy in geographies worldwide. More recently, he was the founder and CEO of Unscriptd, a technology led sports media company, and has served on the boards of retail and sports tech businesses.

Sonia Khan joins Cicero/AMO

Cicero/AMO has hired Sonia Khan, who was a special adviser to two recent Conservative Chancellors, as a director working across its public affairs and corporate comms teams. Khan was controversially removed from her post by Dominic Cummins last September. Read more.

AXON hires Brighton leader

AXON Communications has hired James Osborn to lead its office in Brighton. Osborn joins as a director and brings more than 15 years of in-house and consultancy experience, most recently in health advocacy and patient engagement. The healthcare communications agency is looking to expand its capabilities in patient communications on the South Coast.

No 10 SPAD joins MHP

Downing Street special advisor Nick Vaughan has joined MHP’s 20-strong public affairs team as an associate director. Read more.

Heineken’s new corp affairs lead

Stacey Tank returns to Heineken next month to take up the role of chief corporate affairs and transformation officer. Read more.

Ex-Lidl marketer joins LADbible

Maya Orr, a former senior marketer at Lidl, has joined LADbible Group to lead marketing and communications. Read more.

Diplomat Communications hires CEO

Klas Landelius has been appointed CEO of Diplomat Communications in Sweden. He brings more than 10 years of experience as a strategic communications advisor with a focus on business transformation, transactions, IPOs and crisis management. Most recently, Landelius worked at the strategic communications advisory firm JKL Kekst CNC where he headed the financial communications practice in the Nordic region. He replaces Sonja Rasin, who has been CEO of the Diplomat Group since October 2019.

APCO appoints former business minister

APCO Worldwide has appointed former Conservative business minister and Brexit sceptic Richard Harrington as a senior adviser. Read more.

M&C Saatchi Talk backs furloughing

The leadership of new (merged) agency M&C Saatchi Talk has sung the praises of Government support that allowed it to place staff on furlough, rather than be forced to make “heavy decisions” early on in the coronavirus crisis. Read more.

H+K trims headcount

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has taken measures to reduce a small proportion of its staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.