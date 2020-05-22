Stand Agency appointed by private mental-health services firm

Stand will use PR and digital media to highlight the Clinical Partners' services, which include online and outpatient help with a range of mental-health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

The company works for self-referring individuals, as well as private medical insurers, the NHS and Clinical Commissioning Groups.

The work

Stand is working on a project basis for the company to highlight the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic for those with serious mental-health conditions

The agency said it will also build awareness of Clinical Partners and its team of specialists across media and digital platforms.

The company is using Stand for PR services but also uses other digital agencies for its work.

Clients who ‘believe in ‘better’

Laura Oliphant, managing director of Stand Agency, said mental-health services were in crisis amid rising demand, and that the company was supporting patients who needed them.

She added: “This is why the organisation sits perfectly with Stand’s own ethos of working with brands and organisations that believe in better. We are excited to be helping Clinical Partners shine a light on some of the most pressing mental-health challenges people are facing across the UK, and to help more people receive expert care.”

Stand’s other health and social care clients include heart muscle charity Cardiomyopathy UK, medical device company Fresenius, and Anchor Hanover, a provider of care and housing for older people.

Commenting on Stand’s appointment, Barny Guthrie, chief executive of Clinical Partners, said his company had had a low profile since it was founded 10 years ago.

He added: “We are now entering a period of strong growth in both our private and NHS services, and want to raise awareness of… the range of services that we provide.

“Stand Agency was recommended to us as having a good understanding of the healthcare space and has quickly got to grips with our values and vision of our future. In a short space of time it has started delivering tangible results.”





