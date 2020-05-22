‘Hats off to this borderline cocky and humorous campaign’ – Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

Hits

Ikea Furniture Fort

My favourite work of the week comes from Ikea, a brand that is among the most-discussed in our weekly ‘Splendid Loves’ meeting, where we discuss creative from all over the world.

Ikea Russia released a guide on how to make ‘Furniture forts’ with a great example of positive brand work in the time of coronavirus.

Offering parents and children all over the world light relief and perhaps some playful time together after weeks of lockdown, home schooling and doubtless heightened family tensions, we get six blueprints that put the classic ‘duvet draped over the sofa’ to shame.

The branding is spot-on, with Ikea products from sofas to pegs subtly integrated into the plans – but done so humorously, mimicking the iconic flatpack instructions we’re used to. Positive, light-hearted, helpful, beautifully branded and gaining widespread and positive attention across the world, what’s not to love?

KFC is back

I also love KFC, the brand and its chicken, and, like Ikea, it produces standout work on a frequent basis. An ad by Mother London features footage of fans’ fried chicken attempts from the successful #RateMyKFC social campaign. Many temporarily closed restaurant brands have celebrated people’s DIY attempts to recreate restaurant favourites at home, but hats off to KFC for turning this UGC campaign into ads with typical, borderline cocky humour.

Misses

Gousto Table for 1 million

Gousto is back too, which I’m also very happy about; accepting new subscribers after a freeze due to volume constraints. On Friday 22 May it hosts ‘Table for 1 million’ and, unless I missed an earlier announcement, this initiative was revealed to the world a couple of days ago.

Virtual dinner parties have become a thing since lockdown, and it’s nice that we can cook and eat along with folk like Grimmy and Paloma Faith. But with such short notice, I’m worried whether we’ll all have the right ingredients in stock to get close to the four celebrity recipes on offer. I’ve signed up anyway, so wish me luck – but where luck is needed most is on that one million goal, if indeed it’s a target for participation on the night. If the target somehow includes the Trussell Trust partnership and fundraising, I’d like that element more integrated in the event messaging and the sign-up mechanic.

M&S hand sanitiser

I was sad to read in several nationals that Marks & Spencer has apparently been accused of jacking up hand sanitiser prices to more than twice the price of competitors. It is sad because M&S, like many of the grocery chains, has been working so hard to continue providing the national weekly shop safely and a pricing clanger like this is a real shame.

On a more positive note, I'd like to extend a personal thank you to supermarket staff everywhere. The frontline workers of the NHS have been rightly applauded, but the frontline (and behind-the-scenes) workers of supermarkets up and down the land have also been doing a sterling job, and this part is most definitely a hit.