Recent grads on entering the PR workforce and the brands that inspire them

Added 3 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Plus, how a new PR Council program is filling the internship void.

Video

COVID-19 has forced PR agencies to cancel summer internship programs and pause hiring, creating a double barrier for college students and graduates entering the industry. 

In response, the PR Council has set up the Agency Ready Certificate Program, providing participants with top agency executive-led webinars on strategic planning, data, social media strategy and crisis communications. They'll also get instruction on tech platforms and guidance on remote interviewing, resume writing, time management and managing stress and anxiety.

Check out the following video to see what the program means to four aspiring PR pros. They also share why they want to go into PR and what brands inspire them.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters