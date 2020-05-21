The PR Week: 5.22.2020: Ryan Detert, Influential

Influential CEO Ryan Detert talks about his role leading the influencer marketing agency, as well as the latest industry news.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Ryan Detert, Steve Barrett
In this episode of The PR Week, Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, discusses the role of AI in matching brands to influencers and how the company works with some of the biggest names in the space.

He and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the winners of the PRWeek Global Awards, Procter & Gamble's #DistanceDance campaign with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, how holding companies are planning to bring employees back into the office and more.

