Ogilvy promotes Philip Heimann, David Ford

NEW YORK: Ogilvy has promoted Philip Heimann to worldwide chief marketing and growth officer and David Ford to worldwide chief communications officer.

Both Heimann and Ford are reporting to the WPP agency’s worldwide CEO, John Seifert, who is planning to step down next year once his replacement is named. Heimann has replaced Lauren Crampsie, who was named president of Ogilvy New York and New Jersey last May.

Previously, Heimann was WPP and Ogilvy global client lead and Ford was Ogilvy’s U.S. CCO. The promotions are expansions of their previous roles; the agency did not say if it is planning to backfill the positions.

“I am still doing both jobs,” Ford said via email, “[Heimann] will maintain client responsibility.”

Heimann will oversee the agency’s marketing and new business efforts, according to an Ogilvy statement.

Ford’s role includes all of Ogilvy’s global internal and external comms and supporting content development and activations across Ogilvy.

Ogilvy’s PR revenue dropped 23% to $300 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report, as it recategorized PR and influence as the agency was moved into WPP’s Global Integrated Agencies division. The firm began transitioning to one P&L in 2017 from a network of agencies such as Ogilvy PR, Ogilvy & Mather and Ogilvy One.

WPP’s Q1 like-for-like revenue in its PR division fell 1.4 % in Q1 2020 and dropped 4.4 % in March as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. WPP’s like-for-like revenue dropped 3.3% in Q1.