Former Hotwire insights and analytics lead launches consultancy

Hotwire’s former head of insights and analytics, Matt Bell-Watson, has set up a consultancy that aims to ‘help businesses ground communications in insight’.

The new consultancy, Priestley, will offer services in four areas: research and insights, communications strategy, thought leadership and content promotion.

It launches with clients in the technology, healthcare and financial services sectors, and is working on projects in audience mapping, persona development and messaging refinement.

Bell-Watson, a PRWeek 30 Under 30 alumnus, spent eight years at Hotwire, and previously worked at Speed Communications.

“Businesses are grappling with complex challenges and difficult decisions every day. Our goal is to help brands take action with greater confidence,” he said.

“Our approach focuses on understanding people as well as percentages. This gives us the insight needed to create audience-centric strategies. For brands today, that's the key to delivering measurable results."

Priestley is working with content and insight specialists, including Matt’s husband, Chris Bell-Watson, who was the social analytics lead for EMEAR at Cisco and a digital strategist at Brands2Life.

