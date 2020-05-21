LADbible hires head of marketing and communications

Orr will lead marcomms across the publisher's portfolio of brands, which include LADbible, SPORTbible, UNILAD, GAMINGbible and the female-focused Tyla.

Her role includes responsibility for reputation management, marketing and campaigns for the group.

Orr, who had been a senior marketing and advertising manager at Lidl since 2015, previously held senior communications roles.

She worked on the launch of Lidl’s first consumer campaign, #LidlSurprises, in 2014, campaigns for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and crisis management at Green Row PR during 2013’s horsemeat scandal.

“Throughout my career, I have been witness to a huge shift in audiences from traditional media to online platforms and social channels, and truly admire how LADbible Group has managed to create a deeply engaged relationship with its 140 million global followers,” Orr said.

“With the velocity of change increasing and the scale of LADbible Group’s ambition, I’m beyond excited to join the team.”

Orr will report to chief growth officer Colin Gottlieb, who said: “Maya brings to LADbible Group not only her top-flight outstanding award-winning marketing and consumer communications experience, but she is also a charismatic leader, working in one of the most demanding sectors. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”