Quora makes data available to Socialgist

TROY, MI: Social data access platform Socialgist has launched a strategic partnership with Q&A website Quora that will enable the creation of privacy-safe data products based on Quora activity.

Founded in 2009, and with more than 300 million monthly visitors, Quora generates a vast amount of real-time insights about verticals like b-to-b, technology, software as a service, finance, education, jobs and careers.

The partnership with Socialgist represents the first time this data will be made available to third parties. It will allow enterprises to track awareness and knowledge sharing across relevant topics by a highly engaged, high-value audience, according to the companies.

“Access to high-quality content is a priority for our clients and is why connecting with Quora has been at the top of their wish list for some time,” says Jon Oelman, COO of Socialgist. “Now for the first time, our customers will be able to tap into this excellent source of knowledge and uncover valuable insights around the topics they care most about.”