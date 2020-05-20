Pitch journalists on Tuesday morning

NEW YORK: What’s the best time to pitch journalists? Tuesday morning, according to a survey of 1,000 PR pros ranging from account executives at agencies to chief communications officers at major global brands.

That was one takeaway from The State of PR 2020, a study released by PR software platform Muck Rack.

Eighty-five percent of publicists said that mornings are the best time to send a pitch, and journalists, in a separate State of Journalism 2020 study, largely agreed (64%). Almost half of those publicists surveyed said Tuesday is the best day of the week. Most journalists (62%) expressed no preference.

The main technology theme of the study is the continuing use of spreadsheets. Despite the availability of dedicated software, no fewer than 83% of those surveyed said they maintain media lists in spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. While 25% use a CRM to track media relationships, only 6% use it “heavily.” More than 20% of PR pros are not using any PR software at all.

Both publicists and journalists overwhelmingly agree (more than 90%) that the one-to-one email is the best channel for pitching, and that an element of personalization is important.

On budgeting, those surveyed were split on whether COVID-19 would have a negative effect; 44% believe it will, 38% say it’s too soon to know. Overall, PR pros were optimistic that their budgets would stay the same or increase (63%).