Omnicom CEO unveils 'three-phase' plan for office return

Omnicom Group has put a "three-phase" office return strategy in place for its network of agencies.

CEO John Wren said in an email to staff that while leadership has seen improvements in many regions, the majority of the group’s shops lie within markets where a "shelter in place" order remains.

But Omnicom has drawn up a play-by-play for how people should go back to the office when the time is right.

"The timing for each of our office openings will be based on when local governments and public health officials allow us to do so, and even then, we will take some extra time. We have also asked our agency leaders to develop plans following our returning to the office safely guidelines so we can be well-prepared for when our offices open," Wren said. "As I have said before, anyone who is uncomfortable returning to the office as we gradually transition back will not be required to do so."

Phase one is moving offices to 25% occupancy with social-distancing rules in place. Phase two sees the space fill to 50% occupancy. Only when social-distancing protocols have been lifted will the office return to 100% use.

The group is urging every employee to check their temperature before coming into the office.

In-office etiquette includes all the obvious guidelines such as not shaking hands. Staff are encouraged to wear a mask. Meanwhile, open food is banned from being served and small meeting rooms will be closed.

"As we develop plans for opening our offices, we also recognize that most of us will continue to work from home in some way for a considerably longer period of time," Wren said. "As a result, we are looking at ways to improve the work-from-home experience and expect to have more to communicate to you on that front in the future."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.