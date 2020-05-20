Exclusive: Cicero/AMO hires Chancellors' former adviser

Khan will work across the agency’s financial services, transport, health, logistics and fintech clients to help them engage with politics and the media during the pandemic and its aftermath.

Previously a special adviser to Chancellors Sajid Javid and Philip Hammond, she has also served as a campaign manager for Number 10 under Prime Minister David Cameron, where she worked on the Government’s economic campaigns, including the National Living Wage.

Career path

Khan began her comms career as a grassroots campaign manager for the TaxPayers’ Alliance, where she was responsible for local comms.

She interned at the Department for Work and Pensions, in former Secretary of State Iain Duncan Smith’s office, before taking a job as a press officer at the department, covering employment and social justice.

Khan served two secondments at Number 10, first as campaign manager on the economy and transport and then campaign training for other staff at Downing Street, as well as working on its news desk.

During this period, she received the European Association of Communication Directors' Young Communicator of the Year award for her role in the #NotJustForBoys campaign, which aimed to attract more women into the construction industry.

Khan moved to the Home Office press office and was then press secretary to Liam Fox at the Department for International Trade.

A year later, Khan went to the Treasury, becoming an adviser to Hammond and Javid at Number 11 Downing Street.

New role

Commenting on her new role, Khan said: “I am excited to have joined Cicero/AMO… to help support our clients through the unique challenges presented by the pandemic and beyond. I am working… to help ensure our clients share their story and have their say, as the impact of the outbreak fundamentally changes the way that business engages with media and government.”

Tom Frackowiak, managing director, UK Public Affairs, at Cicero/AMO, said Khan’s appointment reflected the agency’s ambition to remain the biggest agency in the PRWeek UK public affairs rankings.

He added: “Sonia is a highly knowledgeable and experienced practitioner who knows the world of media and politics inside-out, and during these extraordinary times she is a huge asset to our team. Her appointment reflects the needs of our clients, who require streamlined, detailed support that offers genuine insight to stay ahead of the curve and inform vital future business decisions.”





