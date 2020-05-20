Coffee Break with W2O Group’s Jim Weiss

Coffee Break brings you weekly 15-minute interviews with interesting individuals from across the PR, communications and marketing industry.

Live each Wednesday morning by 11:00am ET, this week’s launch episode tells the story of a PR firm that is bucking the trend and continuing to grow and win business during the coronavirus pandemic through its compelling mix of analytics-driven digital-first marketing communications.

Helmed by CEO Jim Weiss, W2O Group has not had to make layoffs or furlough staff at its 1,100-strong organization, which has been supplemented by five acquisitions in the past 12 months across the fields of science communications, medical education, creative, technology and digital.

To suggest a guest for Coffee Break, please pitch steve.barrett@prweek.com.