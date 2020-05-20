Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek Global Awards winners revealed, day two. Leaders from across the global PR and communications industry weren’t able to get together in person for the PRWeek Global Awards, so they revealed round two of the winners online this morning. You can also watch the virtual awards ceremonies for the event's first two days.

What to watch today: McDonald’s workers are going on strike to demand better COVID-19 protections. Employees are planning to go on the picket lines in 20 cities on Wednesday, the day before the fast-food giant’s annual shareholder meeting, according to USA Today.

New this morning: Target earnings. The retailer posted a 10.8% increase in comparable sales in its most recent quarter, which ended on May 2, with digital sales up 141%, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, labor costs also increased and sales of high-margin products dropped, according to CNBC.

The White House’s political allies are lining up “extremely pro-Trump” doctors to push the rapid reopening of states amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press. A CNBC/Change Research poll finds swing state voters are sharply divided over the pandemic. Worth a read: How the Plandemic conspiracy theory movie spread so quickly online, via The New York Times.

Johnson & Johnson is removing one of its most iconic products from shelves. The company is discontinuing sales of its talc-based baby powder in North America after thousands of lawsuits related to the product. The company said on Tuesday that the product represents 0.5% of its U.S. consumer health business.