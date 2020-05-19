Former Cone CEO Bill Fleishman joins Allison+Partners

BOSTON: Allison+Partners has named Bill Fleishman to the newly created role of MD of special situations and advisory.

Fleishman is based in Boston, reporting to Matthew Della Croce, global president of Europe, corporate and advisory. Fleishman started in the position on May 4 after conversations over the years about joining the agency that “ratcheted up at the end of last year,” Della Croce said.

“Allison’s advisory offering was created to help businesses through transformation, working directly with the C-suites and boards of companies,” he said. “We saw an opportunity to help grow that capability by bringing [Fleishman] on board.”

Fleishman said that he hopes to help the agency evolve its advisory offering and work with clients to deal with the short-term opportunities and challenges created by the pandemic. He said he also wants to help them prepare for “what happens when the world turns back on.”

“One of the things that appealed to me about Allison+Partners is, while it is a large agency and has all the specialties and gravitas of a large agency, at a local scale it has maintained the sense of culture and entrepreneurial spirit that brought them to the dance in the first place,” Fleishman said. “They are always thinking about what’s happening next.”

Before joining Allison, Fleishman was president of Boston-based marketing and advertising firm KHJ Brand Activation. The agency did not immediately respond to questions about Fleishman’s departure or its plans for the empty position.

Previously, Fleishman worked for nearly 18 years at Cone Communications, most recently as its CEO.

Allison+Partners’ revenue grew 22% in 2019 to $71.9 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2020.

The firm is part of holding company MDC Partners’ stable of PR shops along with Exponent, Veritas, KWT Global, Hunter and HL Group. MDC Q1 revenue improved by 2% on an organic basis to $327.7 million, while revenue declined by 0.3% on an as-reported basis. MDC reported a net loss in the quarter of $2.4 million, an improvement from a $2.5 million net loss in Q1 2019.