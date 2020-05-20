FTI Consulting names Bob Josephson healthcare, life science MD

NEW YORK: FTI Consulting has named Bob Josephson as an MD on its healthcare and life science team in the company’s strategic communications division.

Based in New York, Josephson started in the position last week after leaving his previous role as VP of corporate reputation and comms at XPO Logistics the Friday before. He is reporting to senior MD John Capodanno.

Josephson said he will be working with “some of the best in the business” across the firm and specifically the healthcare and life sciences group.

“That was the number one reason [for the job change]. Number two is, as you can tell from my background, I’m not someone who does easy PR,” he said. “I like finding and helping companies that are transitioning, dealing with challenging situations and looking to come out the other side of those situations. I like to get in there and help tell the story, and sometimes it is the story of redemption.”

Josephson previously has worked in healthcare, specifically in pharmaceuticals. Before XPO, he spent more than five years at Purdue Pharma, most recently as executive director of communications and public affairs.

Erin Kurtz, SVP of comms at XPO, said her company is searching for Josephson’s replacement.

“[Josephson] was itching to get back to healthcare, which makes good sense given his background and the current environment. I’ll miss him as a colleague, but I never let great talent, like [Josephson], leave my life,” she said.

Before Purdue, Josephson led public affairs at WWE and worked at the Federal Emergency Management Agency for six years.

Josephson said he is looking forward to the variety of working across FTI’s offerings, like its digital and social media work and its practice areas such as bankruptcy or litigation.

“You are not afforded that opportunity in-house, because it can be very narrow in its focus,” he explained.

FTI’s global lead of strategic communications, Mark McCall, said last month that COVID-19 has had an impact on the company, causing growth to slow in Q1 compared to the same period of 2019. The agency’s strategic communications unit posted revenue growth of 1.2% in Q1 to $58.4 million.

McCall said last Wednesday that the firm has not had to reduce staff or make salary cuts as a result of the pandemic.

FTI Consulting’s communications revenue grew 9% in 2019 to $243.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.