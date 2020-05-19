Comms execs Jennifer Mullin, Jean Medina leave Exelon

CHICAGO: Jennifer Mullin, VP of public affairs at energy company Exelon, and Jean Medina, VP of communications at subsidiary ComEd, are leaving the company.

Judy Rader, SVP of corporate affairs, communications and philanthropy at Exelon, told staff in an email last week that Mullin decided to leave after three years with the company.

“[Mullin] redefined our advocacy function and contributed to policy outcomes that made a significant impact on the business,” Rader wrote in the memo. She added that Mullin “built a high-performing team of campaign and digital strategists that have consistently delivered results while lowering costs.”

Mullin is set to leave the energy provider early this summer. Her successor will be announced in June.

"When I joined Exelon, I was given a mission to do two things: reimagine how our public advocacy function could make a bigger impact on the business, and insert the value of nuclear power into the ongoing conversation around the climate crisis,” Mullin said. “Whether it’s through our advocacy campaigns in support of state policies that recognize the benefits of nuclear power or developing a proactive way to engage various stakeholders at the local and national level, we’ve achieved that.”

Mullin said she is considering opportunities where she can advise companies that are invested in being “part of the rapid social change that’s happening all around us."

Medina is planning to leave ComEd, Exelon's largest utility, on May 31.

“For professional and personal reasons, it’s the right time for me to step away from ComEd, and I’m looking forward to leveraging my background working with highly regulated industries and major consumer brands to consult with others on work that benefits consumers and the environment,” she said.

The exits are taking place as ComEd and Exelon are at the center of a federal grand jury investigation into the company’s lobbying activities. David Fein, who led state government relations for Exelon, left the company in August after a sexual harassment complaint against him surfaced.

Medina will be succeeded by Paul Elsberg, who has been promoted to VP of communications for ComEd, reporting to Rader, effective on Sunday. Elsberg most recently served as director of communications for ComEd.

Medina said her team at ComEd is “in very good hands and well positioned going forward.”

“We appreciate [Medina’s] work leading the communications function through numerous challenges, including legislative initiatives, the Chicago franchise agreement and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rader said in the memo.

The company has also promoted Paula Conrad to VP of corporate relations and president of the Exelon Foundation, effective on Sunday. She will succeed Steve Solomon, who is planning to retire on July 25 after 35 years at the company.

Shannon Breymaier will rotate into the role of director of communications for ComEd and Cynthia McCabe will serve as director of communications for Exelon Utilities.

McCabe joined Exelon’s corporate communications team last year as director of content and creative, overseeing social media and strategic content creation. McCabe’s position will not be backfilled; her former team will report to Jessica Balfour, director of marketing, digital and brand, adding social media and creative media to Balfour’s portfolio.

The VP of Exelon corporate communications position will remain vacant for the time being, with the corporate communications leadership team reporting to Rader until the position is filled.

Maggie FitzPatrick, chief corporate affairs officer at Exelon, said in January that she is planning to exit the company in June after helping Rader with the transition.