Gousto enlists Nick Grimshaw to host online dinner party

Gousto, the recipe box delivery brand, is inviting consumers to a virtual dinner party with Nick Grimshaw, Paloma Faith, Katherine Ryan and David Haye.

Guests will be able to select a recipe to prepare before the event. They can then tune in to the show to enjoy the food with entertainment provided by the celebrities. There will also be an option to ask questions and take part in polls.

"Table for 1 million" is free to attend and will be live-streamed on 22 May at 8pm. Those interested will be able to book their "seat" and select one of four recipes, for which they can buy ingredients in advance. Meal options include Baja-style fish tacos, chicken Kiev, mushroom risotto and vegetarian gnocchi.

The event, which is being organised by The7stars and Manifest London, follows Gousto's research that found two-thirds of Brits say enjoying food together has been one of the most important things to keep their spirits up during the current crisis.

Timo Boldt, chief executive and founder of Gousto, said: "Our 'Table for 1 million' event will provide the ultimate dinnertime inspiration as people join together to celebrate delicious food and be entertained by the brilliant line-up of celebrity guests.

"Using our data, we’re sharing recipes of the nation’s favourite dishes, so our guests can cook and enjoy the food they love most, with up to one million others eating the same meal."

Since the coronavirus crisis began, Gousto has worked with DEFRA (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) to support charities including Shelter, and donated the equivalent of 6,000 meals to The Trussell Trust foodbank network.

Gousto hired Manifest as its comms agency partner in March, following a competitive pitch.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek's sister title, Campaign.