ACLU names Rebecca Lowell Edwards as CCO

NEW YORK: The American Civil Liberties Union has hired Rebecca Lowell Edwards as chief communications officer.

Edwards is set to start on June 1, reporting to executive director Anthony Romero, according to a representative from the organization.

The last person to lead communications at the ACLU was Michele Moore, who left late last year to join the Ford Foundation as VP of global communications. Moore succeeded Alfred Ironside, who helped to lead the foundation’s communications for more than 14 years. Moore is a member of PRWeek’s 2019 Hall of Fame class.

Edwards was SVP of global communications at Schneider Electric before leaving the company in March. Previously, she worked for the International Olympic Committee, GE and Ruder Finn.

As of 2018, the ACLU had an annual budget of more than $230 million, according to its financial statements. The organization has more than 1.5 million members and 300 staff attorneys, according to its website.