Number 10 special advisor joins MHP

Vaughan is a former Conservative Party staffer and public affairs chief at the FA. At Number 10 he advised on operations.

He brings more than a decade of public affairs experience and previously led government relations at national infrastructure provider Openreach.

Vaughan is the second senior Conservative to join the agency from Government, following last year’s appointment of Amy Fisher – a former Home Office special adviser and the Party’s communications director.

Vaughan joins one of the fastest-growing public affairs practices in the UK, which increased fees by 27 per cent to £2.8m in 2019. The practice is led by Jamie Lyons and James Gurling.

"I’m delighted to be joining MHP’s fast-growing public affairs team,” Vaughan said. “James and Jamie are building a team and proposition that is industry leading and I’m looking forward to playing my part in its continued development."

Gurling added: "The recovery from COVID-19 and experience of the lockdown will transform the economic and political environment – and so the role of public affairs has rarely been more important for businesses.

"Nick’s knowledge of the inner working of government, coupled with his experience across both infrastructure and consumer culture businesses, make him ideally placed to help MHP’s clients as they adjust to the 'new normal', and we’re delighted he’s joined our team."

Earlier this year, MHP’s public affairs team won Swedish fintech client Klarna.





