Hybrid Air Vehicles appoints public affairs agency to support UK production

The Airlander is a modern incarnation of an airship, with the biggest capable of carrying up to 200 people and travelling up to 4,000 nautical miles in a single flight.

The smaller of the two vehicles, Airlander 10, is capable of staying airborne for five days, and both it and the Airlander 50 – used to carry heavier loads – are powered by standard engines.

The company also plans to develop an electric hybrid engine version of the vehicles within five years, which could reduce carbon emissions by up to 90 per cent.

HAV attended the Conservative Party conference in 2017 with the aim of raising awareness of its technology and influencing the Government to support a British business which, it said, could become part of a multibillion-pound export market and create hundreds of jobs in the UK.

An HAV spokeswoman told PRWeek: “We have appointed Madano to support our work in seeking UK Government support for the establishment of the Airlander 10 production facility.

“This is an important period for the business as we prepare to launch the production and Type Certification programme for Airlander 10, and we are really pleased to have the great team at Madano working with us.”

The company said it used creative and brand communications agency Emperor last year to support its presence at security and defence exhibition DSEI 2019, as well as for a “major overhaul” of its website.

Madano did not respond to a request for comment.





Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com