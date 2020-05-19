Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

New this morning: Winners from day one of the PRWeek Global Awards. Sneak peek: WE was named Best Agency in Asia Pacific. Check out the full list of winners. But that’s not all. Over the next two days, the PRWeek Global Awards will reveal even more winners from around the world, so keep checking back here.

Stacey Tank is returning to Heineken next month. She will join as chief corporate affairs and transformation officer, reporting to incoming chief executive Dolf van den Brink. Earlier in her career, Tank ran the corporate affairs function at Heineken USA. Most recently, she headed up The Home Depot’s Installation Services and Measurement Services businesses. (PRWeek U.K.)

TikTok has brought on Disney’s head of streaming as CEO. Kevin Mayer, who will also serve as COO of the video app’s parent company ByteDance, starts June 1. Meanwhile, TikTok president Alex Zhu will become ByteDance’s VP of product and strategy.

Bed Bath & Beyond is donating essential items to those affected by COVID-19. The retailer’s Bringing Home Everywhere program will deliver $10 million worth of products that provide home comfort and essential support to communities and those on the frontline of the pandemic across the U.S. and Canada. The program is launching in partnership with charitable distribution organization Good360, according to a statement from Bed Bath & Beyond’s PR partner Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

Chrissy Teigen to wealthy celebrities: No PR box for you. In a series of posts to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Teigen explained that her “rich” friends started asking her for swag after PR boxes for her Cravings line popped up on the social media feeds of celebrities Kourtney Kardashian, Shay Mitchell and Ali Wong. “My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is,” Teigen said. “Also I see some of you asking and you're literally rich.”