Heineken appoints global corporate affairs chief

Heineken has hired The Home Depot’s comms chief, Stacey Tank, as chief corporate affairs and transformation officer. She will take over from Blanca Juti.

Tank's role encompasses public affairs, sustainable development and global communications. She is also charged with supporting change and transformation initiatives at Heineken.

She joins the brewer's executive team and will report to incoming chief executive Dolf van den Brink.

Tank previously ran the corporate affairs function at Heineken USA, spending three years with the company until 2015, when she joined the US home improvement retailer as chief communications officer.

Since 2018, she led The Home Depot’s Installation Services and Measurement Services businesses, where she was responsible for billions of dollars in annual sales and more than 5,000 employees.

Tank brings more than two decades of experience in global businesses in senior management, including nearly 10 years at General Electric in a variety of international audit, finance, and communications roles. During her GE years, she lived and worked in Europe, Mexico and Brazil.

Van den Brink, who becomes chief executive and chairman of the executive board in June, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Stacey back to Heineken. She has an excellent track record in leading high-performing teams across businesses and functions.

“Her business acumen and business success, knowledge of Heineken, and outstanding corporate affairs and senior leadership experience will be a valuable addition to our Executive Team. I look forward to working with her again. I would like to express my gratitude to Blanca Juti and wish her all the best for the future.”