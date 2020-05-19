PR Awards Asia 2020: Shortlist revealed for campaign categories

The jury for the 2020 PR Awards Asia has finished selecting its shortlist, and today, we are revealing the shortlisted entries for all of the campaign-related awards. This includes 33 campaign categories and six regional PR Campaign of the Year categories.

We will publish the remainder of the shortlist—the consultancy, individual/team, and Grand Prix categories—on Thursday (May 21).

The winners will be announced on Thursday, June 11 (campaign categories) and Friday, June 12 (consultancy, individual/team and Grand Prix categories).

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PR Week, the PR Awards Asia, now in their 19th year, celebrate the most outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.

You can view the shortlist on the PR Awards Asia site or on Campaign Asia-Pacific, or you can download the shortlist in PDF form.