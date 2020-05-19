PR Awards Asia 2020: Full shortlist revealed

The jury for the 2020 PR Awards Asia has finished selecting its shortlist, and today, we are revealing the full shortlist for all awards.

Here are the Grand Prix nominees for Asia-Pacific PR Consultancy of the Year:

BCW Global

WE Communications

Weber Shandwick



Here are the candidates for PR Agency Head of the Year:

Atul Sharma, Ruder Finn India

Baxter Jolly, Weber Shandwick Asia Pacific

Elan Shou, Ruder Finn Asia

Etsuko Tsugihara, Sunny Side Up Group

HS Chung, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

You can view the full shortlist on the PR Awards Asia site or you can download the shortlist in PDF form.

The winners will be announced on Thursday, June 11 (campaign categories) and Friday, June 12 (consultancy, individual/team and Grand Prix categories).

Organised by Campaign Asia-Pacific and PR Week, the PR Awards Asia, now in their 19th year, celebrate the most outstanding, inspired and successful campaigns, individuals and companies in Asia-Pacific's PR and communications industry.