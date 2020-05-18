NFL promotes Jeff Miller to top communications role

NEW YORK: The NFL has promoted Jeff Miller to EVP of communications, public affairs and policy.

Miller was EVP of health and safety. He will keep those duties in his new role and will continue to report to commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a statement from the league.

Miller has replaced Jocelyn Moore, who left the NFL in April after a little less than two years at the league. She was promoted to the NFL’s top comms position in June 2018 after her predecessor, Joe Lockhart, left to become vice chairman of public affairs at Edelman.

Moore could not be reached for comment.

Miller started working at the NFL in 2008 and was responsible for opening the league’s office in Washington, DC, as SVP of governmental and public affairs. Previously, he was chief counsel and staff director for the Antitrust and Business Competition Subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee.