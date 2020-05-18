DiGiorno’s ‘The Last Dance’ tweet is the GOAT

Quick moves from the frozen pizza brand.

A big reveal during the final two episodes of The Last Dance that aired on Sunday night was that Michael Jordan’s legendary “flu game” was actually the “food poisoning game.” 

The basketball legend recounted in the ESPN documentary how he believes a pizza he ordered the night before a 1997 NBA Finals Game had been tampered with, causing him major discomfort before and during the showdown against the Utah Jazz. Jordan pushed through, scored 38 points, won his fifth world championship and probably never ordered from the unnamed pizza joint ever again. 

Like quickly passing the ball to an open Steve Kerr, frozen pizza brand DiGiorno sensed opportunity and quickly tweeted, “Delivery pizza. Go figure.”

The joke has been retweeted 10,200 times and liked 62,800 times. But the frozen pizza brand is staying humble. A spokesperson from DiGiorno PR partner Weber Shandwick said, “The brand doesn’t have anything more to share right now beyond last night’s tweet.”

Twitter users were impressed with the brand’s social media team.

