Playboy shares Safe Six rules in humorously sensual social distancing PSA

Who remembers their cheesy sex ed classes from high school? If not, don’t worry. Playboy’s new Practice Safe Six PSA will surely bring you down memory lane.

Developed in partnership with Austin, Texas-based creative shop Preacher, the cheeky illustrated video is all sorts of wonderful and awkwardly erotic combined.

The spot cleverly draws comparisons between the rules of practicing safe sex and those for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Think: Wear condoms versus wearing rubber gloves.

See the full list of rules and the video below.

1. Wash before and after: Proper Hygiene helps flatten the curve. Scrub for at least 20 seconds at a time, every time.

2. Wear protection: Stop the spread of socially transmitted infection. Wear a mask and gloves, when appropriate.

3. Limit your social partners: What you do in private is your business. But on essential business, try to keep your encounters to a minimum.

4. Ask permission: Boundaries are more important now than ever. Make sure it’s okay before you enter someone’s personal space.

5. Communicate: If you’ve come in contact with COVID-19, tell loved ones and self-isolate.

6. Abstain (not sexually): Going without isn’t our style, but neither is COVID-19. Resist urges to be socially active so we can all be back together.

"When the Preacher team pitched us the concept, we immediately loved it," said Playboy CMO Rachel Webber, in a statement. "A cheeky PSA ripe with innuendos is the perfect playful way to encourage our audience to be safe and protect each other and themselves, and the wink to the clichés of a high school sex ed class are a nice nod to some of our other initiatives to reinvent the way we talk about sex as a society."

The campaign, which launched online on Monday, will soon run on linear TV.

The effort also has a social good element. Playboy fans can buy a Rabbit Head Reusable Mask on the company’s site, and for each one sold, the brand will donate a mask to Special Service for Groups, a health and human service organization on the front lines serving the homeless, elderly and other vulnerable groups throughout the pandemic.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.