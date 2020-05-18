Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski doesn’t want Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk discussing the red pill. On Sunday, the Tesla CEO tweeted, “Take the red pill,” which is a line from the 1999 film about seeking the unvarnished truth. But some people see Musk’s tweet as a sign he is pushing for the conservative cause. Ivanka Trump retweeted Musk, adding the word, “Taken!” Wachowski wasn’t a fan of the interaction. She joined the conversation, tweeting, “Fuck both of you.”

Apple details plan to safely reopen stores. This week, Apple plans to reopen 25 stores in the U.S. Apple’s head of retail Deidre O’Brien posted a letter on the company’s website Sunday explaining that temperature checks will be conducted and employees and customers will be required to wear face coverings. Apple will provide coverings to customers who don’t have their own, and will enforce social distancing rules with a limited number of people in the store at once. “In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room and renewing our focus on one-on-one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store,” O’Brien wrote.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts $18 billion loss. Losses include almost $10 billion at WeWork and Uber. Additionally, on Monday, SoftBank Group posted total annual losses of $13 billion for the year ending March 31. After the losses were reported, Alibaba founder Jack Ma announced he is stepping down from SoftBank’s board. During an earnings call, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said some of his tech unicorns had fallen "into the valley of the coronavirus."

CDC official hits back at criticism. Early Sunday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro slammed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying, "it let the country down" on testing during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." Later Sunday, in response, a senior official from the CDC told CNN, "We should remind Mr. Navarro that the CDC is a federal agency part of the administration. The CDC director is an appointed position, and [Dr. Robert Redfield] was appointed by [President Donald Trump]."

Havas Formula’s 2019 U.S. revenue was $25.6 million, up 15% from the 12 months prior. The firm’s plans for this year? To acquire one or two agencies and open one or two offices to expand its geographic footprint in the U.S. See what else CEO Michael Olguin shared in Havas Formula’s Agency Business Report profile.