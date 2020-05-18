These Aussie campaigns show that creativity remains strong

Campari Australia

To support neighourhood bars and the hospitality industry that have been badly hit by the pandemic, Campari Australia launched a support initiative called 'Shaken not Broken'. Campari helped to facilitate access to a bottled cocktail delivery or pick-up service through a partnership with online ordering platform HungryHungry.

Since the launch, more than 200 venues have to receive Campari Group products, cocktail delivery supplies and marketing tools to drive awareness about venues' individual contactless cocktail offering. Plus, a dedicated website was developed to list and promote all registered venues, which allows customers to search for their nearest bar or venue.

The creative and PR was conceptualised by Eleven Sydney. Bolt is a production partner, Apparent worked on digital, and Wavemaker on media.

Aldi Australia

Aussie supermarket chain Aldi brought on a few chuckles with its hilarious film spot by BMF. Not only did the ad poke fun on the overuse of 'unprecedented' in media and reports, it also touched on the toilet paper mania when lockdowns were first announced.

Clorox Australia and New Zealand

Cleaning product Clorox launched a campaign for its GLAD brand to encourage more people to stay home. As the 'new normal' means doing things differently—even at home—the campaign showed people sharing moments of using GLAD products in different ways. These include planting an indoor garden and 'window painting'.

Creative films, digital content, and influencer posts on Instagram were part of the campaign by TPF Think and Forward Agency. Hearts & Science, Dynamo Work, and Resolution Media partnered up on media duties.

