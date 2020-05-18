PR volunteer match-making service helps 60 charities and the NHS

The CPRI has brought together 100 volunteer comms professionals, charities and NHS teams during the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative provides a matchmaking service between PR professionals who may have been furloughed or face a lack of freelance opportunities, NHS trusts and charitable organisations.

To date, it has organised comms support for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Young Classical Artist Trust, Toynbee Hall, Coppafeel!, Survivors Fund, 52 Lives, and Petals Charity.

The initiative, run by Roxhill Media, is looking for more applications from NHS teams and not-for-profit organisations, and comms professionals who wish to help them – including organisations and volunteers based in the US.

Nick Payne, co-founder of the CPRI and VP sales at Roxhill Media, said: “It’s great that the initiative is providing support to 60 communications teams, but there’s so much more that we can do. We’re calling out to all NHS trusts and charities that desperately need support – get in touch, we’re here to help.”

To apply as a PR volunteer, fill out this form. To apply for PR support, fill out this form.