Deliveroo expands remit with Golin Hong Kong

Golin Hong Kong will now work on Deliveroo's consumer PR, an expansion of its initial corporate brief. The focus will be to communicate the food delivery platform's community-driven values, media relations, creating and curating a variety of stories, and publicising launches of consumer-centred PR news.

"In the beginning, we started out with the simple idea of making delicious food more accessible; now, we're helping to feed our community and are committed to offering flexible, rewarding work and support to thousands of riders in whatever ways we can," said Brian Lo, general manager of Deliveroo Hong Kong. "We want these stories to be told to kick-start innovation and fresh thinking in other businesses and industries."

Golin Hong Kong, under the leadership of managing director Jane Morgan, recently clinched the Qatar Airways and global Collinson accounts.

