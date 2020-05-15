Infiniti alum Trevor Hale joins Xinfu as CCO

LOS ANGELES: Former Infiniti Motor comms leader Trevor Hale has joined CEO coaching firm Xinfu as chief communications officer, effective immediately.

Hale has relocated to California from Hong Kong for the role. He will oversee global communications for the firm, in addition to leading its practice in the Americas.

Hale was chief communications officer for Infiniti Motor. He had overseen global external and internal comms for Infiniti since September 2016 before leaving the company on March 31. Wendy Orthman was promoted to GM of global comms at Infiniti on April 1, taking on his former responsibilities.

Hale’s work at Infiniti included a live action show atop the Burj Khalifa for the 50th anniversary of the Mustang and a drive program in the Gobi with the Explorers Club to revisit a famous expedition of Roy Chapman Andrews, who was the inspiration for Indiana Jones.

Earlier in his career, Hale led corporate communications for Ford in Asia-Pacific, and helped to found a startup region in Dubai for Ford in Middle East and Africa. He began his automotive career at Mercedes-Benz in Alabama and served in roles of increasing levels of responsibility for Daimler and Chrysler in Detroit, New York, Beijing, and Stuttgart, Germany. Hale was also a press chief for the Centennial Olympic Games and founded an integrated marketing company in Alabama.

Hale is a finalist for Top Global In-House Professional and Best PR Professional in Asia-Pacific at the PRWeek Global Awards, which will be revealed next week.