Just briefly

People moves

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

The multi-practice business law firm Kelley Kronenberg has hired Michelle Martinez Reyes as chief relations officer.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL

Gavin Rollins, Republican candidate for Florida’s third congressional seat, has hired Andy Hopson as director of communications and Alli Heise as press secretary.

WASHINGTON

LGBTQ civil rights organization The Human Rights Campaign has hired Jennifer Fiore as SVP of communications and marketing.

Account wins

DOWNERS GROVE, IL

Natural food marketplace chain Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has named Spool Marketing and Communications its PR and influencer AOR.

NEW YORK

Clinical-stage life sciences company Eleusis has hired KCSA Strategic Communications to communicate its work and mission to the public and investment community.

SAN FRANCISCO

Text-based mental wellness coaching service Sibly has hired Marino.

In other comms news

SACRAMENTO

FSB Core Strategies has changed its name to Core Strategic Group.