Just briefly

People moves
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The multi-practice business law firm Kelley Kronenberg has hired Michelle Martinez Reyes as chief relations officer.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Gavin Rollins, Republican candidate for Florida’s third congressional seat, has hired Andy Hopson as director of communications and Alli Heise as press secretary.
WASHINGTON
LGBTQ civil rights organization The Human Rights Campaign has hired Jennifer Fiore as SVP of communications and marketing.
Account wins
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Natural food marketplace chain Fresh Thyme Farmers Market has named Spool Marketing and Communications its PR and influencer AOR.
NEW YORK
Clinical-stage life sciences company Eleusis has hired KCSA Strategic Communications to communicate its work and mission to the public and investment community.
SAN FRANCISCO
Text-based mental wellness coaching service Sibly has hired Marino.
In other comms news
SACRAMENTO
FSB Core Strategies has changed its name to Core Strategic Group.