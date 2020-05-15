Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Friday morning

The kids of PR pros now think mom and dad sell drugs or deliver potato chips, after two months of work from home lockdown. PRWeek recently asked more PR pros to query their children about what exactly it is they do, and the responses are, well...

Airline execs are aghast that Boeing's CEO told the Today Show a major airline will go bust. Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines even called Boeing CEO David Calhoun after Tuesday's interview, the Wall Street Journal reports. "Well, I don't want to get too predictive on that subject, but yes, most likely," Calhoun said when asked if a major carrier could go out of business. "Something will happen when September comes around." A source told the Journal that American Airlines execs watching the interview were nonplussed: "What did he just say?" was the alleged reaction.

True Value's VP of comms Jean Niemi discussed working for an essential business while navigating a virtual CEO transition during a pandemic on the latest episode of The PRWeek, our weekly podcast.

Revenue jumped for GCI Health in the U.S. last year to an estimated $66 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2020. GCI Health CEO Wendy Lund told PRWeek she had expected "with all the innovation going on, 2020 would be positioned as a new frontier in healthcare." But COVID-19 flipped the script.

Thursday morning he answered reporters' questions. Now police want to question Seattle Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar in connection with an armed robbery that occurred later that day. The Associated Press reports that South Florida Police are searching for Dunbar, New York Giants player DeAndre Baker and two other men after witnesses said they robbed several people at a party. In the virtual press conference earlier that day Dunbar told Seattle media; "I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person." In a statement, the Seahawks said "We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities." After the robbery, police said, the four suspects escaped in a Mercedes Benz, a BMW and a Lamborghini.