Pitch Update: HS1, Rowse Honey, IVECO, Food4Heroes and more

IVECO appoints Nobull

Nobull Comms has been hired to handle UK PR and social media for IVECO, the global commercial vehicle manufacturer. IVECO designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of light vans and medium and heavy commercial vehicles, off-road trucks and specialist vehicles. Nobull Comms will develop and execute a 360° communications campaign, alongside IVECO’s UK brand marketing and communications manager, Lisa Fuller. The brief includes running the UK press office and social-media channels, blogger and influencer relations, and event support.

Rowse Honey chooses Bottle

Rowse, part of Valeo Food Group, has appointed Bottle as its digital PR and social media retained agency, with the main aim of growing fame for Rowse’s Hives for Lives programme of sustainability initiatives. Hives for Lives was developed to help protect honey bees and improve livelihoods through beekeeping. The strategy is to tell brand stories across digital PR, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and develop a campaign activation later in the year.

HS1’s new consumer shop

Halpern has won a consumer and influencer brief for HS1, which includes a full calendar of events at St Pancras International station. Read more.

Mission Group appoints Houston

Agency network Mission Group, which includes Smart, has appointed Houston to support its financial and corporate comms.

Tilleo looks for Clarity

Lifestyle learning platform Tilleo, which is premiering a selection of online classes in the US, has hired Clarity as its agency of record in a transatlantic brief. Tilleo chose to pair the media relations of Clarity’s New York office with the online marketing experience of its London-based digital and social team to help build it into a go-to lifestyle learning brand especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tilleo is an online community for those looking to further their creativity and knowledge through fun and engaging content.

Food4Heroes in partnership with Fever

Fever has agreed a pro bono partnership with Food4Heroes to help highlight its mission to provide nutritious meals to key frontline NHS workers. Fever will develop and activate a hardworking press office for the key regions of Norwich, Oxford and Essex. The campaign will target regional broadcast, print and online media, providing spokesperson opportunities, alongside the profiling of local success stories from the catering and hospitality industry to the NHS frontline.



