Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, Ogilvy, Freuds, Grayling, Newgate, Pretty Green and more

Newgate grows real estate team

Newgate Communications has hired Tali Robinson as a partner and Victoria Wooltorton as a senior consultant to its property team. The hires take the size of the London-based team to 25, creating one of the biggest specialist real estate communications teams in the UK. It follows the consultancy’s recent appointment to manage the global communications for FTSE 100-listed property developer The Berkeley Group, following a competitive pitch.

Former Xbox PR lead joins agency

PrettyGreen has appointed Luke Jackson-Smart as an associate director to lead the agency's consumer tech and gaming team. Read more.

Ogilvy’s O’Donnell voted president of EACA

Ogilvy’s head of EMEA, Paul O’Donnell, has been elected as the new president of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) for a two-year term. He succeeds Dominic Grainger, chief executive of WPP Specialist Communications, who has been EACA’s head since 2016. O'Donnell's two-year tenure will be focused on increasing co-operation and collaboration across Europe as the world's biggest advertising market responds to the twin challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Freuds, Grayling, Cicero/AMO reveal how they've managed staff during the coronavirus crisis in the latest episode of The PR Show.

Roche hires comms manager

Roche Diagnostics has appointed public sector and charity health communications specialist Rachel Clinton as its external comms manager. Read more.

KC Communications grows team

Ex-Jaywing PR employee Ellis Noble joins KC Communications to lead its client services team. Noble will oversee the team and lead on key accounts including UKCaravans4Hire.com, Marshalls Mill, Poppleton & Appleby Northern and some of the firm’s new client wins.The agency has also added junior account managers Megan Booth, who joins from A-Safe, and Kayleigh Morgan, who joins from Metro Rod.

DeVries and Current cut staff

Interpublic Group agencies DeVries Global and Current Global have both cut staff in response to economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

Weber Shandwick makes global cuts

Weber Shandwick has confirmed it is laying off and furloughing staff and cutting the pay of top agency executives. Read more.



