'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products

Tobacco and e-cigarette companies have been accused of using the COVID-19 crisis to advertise e-cigarettes on social media and “undermine minimum age purchase restrictions” that protect minors.

The not-for-profit activist group Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids analysed the marketing tactics of big tobacco, e-cigarette and vaping companies in 28 countries, including the UK.

It found that on social media, the two largest tobacco companies – Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco – had appropriated 'Stay at home' hashtags used by governments and health authorities to market heated cigarette products, such as Glo and iQOS, and e-cigarettes, including Vype.

During the coronavirus pandemic, public health experts have warned that smokers and e-cigarette users are more likely to be vulnerable to COVID-19, and that smoking increases the risk for respiratory infections, weakens the immune system and can cause health conditions that increase risk of serious illness.

The social media and influencer activity ranges from incorporating ‘Stay at home’ messaging and imagery to special offers and discounts for purchases made during lockdown.

Some brands have used influencers to promote branded masks, and another has even posted a note thanking nurses on International Nurses Day. The not-for-profit also claimed that Philip Morris has waived ID validation checks in countries including the UK.

Posts advertising tobacco products were published after Facebook’s December 2019 announcement that its platforms would no longer allow influencers to promote tobacco products online.

In the UK, which has seen less aggressive tactics, BAT’s Glo Worldwide account posted about “partying at home” using the hashtag #netflixparty (see below). It also posted about #workingfromhome (with #discoverglo and #myglo).

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids told PRWeek that Vype UK social-media accounts are one of the only BAT accounts that did not explicitly use COVID-19 references, but had promoted free delivery and “ordering in” during lockdown.

In other countries the marketing of e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products had a much clearer coronavirus theme.

In the US, e-cigarette makers and vape shops have engaged in pandemic-themed promotions such as free giveaways of protective masks with purchases and offering COVID-19 themed discounts (such as 'get 19 per cent off nicotine e-liquids by entering the code COVID-19').

In one promotion, vaping brand Moti America thanked nurses on International Nurses Day.

The study also found that British American Tobacco is promoting its heated cigarette Glo in several countries in special deals with discounts, contest prizes, branded face masks and hand sanitiser.

In Kazakhstan, BAT has provided Glo-branded masks to more than a dozen Instagram influencers who posted photos wearing the masks, with captions advertising free Glo masks with the purchase of a Glo device.

In Greece, Glo has run a 'Stay home' campaign on Instagram (below).

Bidi Vapor claimed on Instagram that “A Bidi Stick a day keeps the pulmonologist away.”

In addition to social-media promotions, the report claimed Philip Morris has waived ID validation on delivery of IQOS in at least one country and referred to the COVID-19 crisis in at least 18 countries, including the UK, to promote special offers and home delivery of the product. Philip Morris International told PRWeek it is looking into these claims.

“Tobacco companies will stop at nothing to sell more products, even if it means shamelessly capitalising on a pandemic,” Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids president Matthew L Myers, said.

“It’s not just Big Tobacco – vape shops and e-cigarette-makers have stooped to new lows to target young people, mislead consumers and sell more e-cigarettes. As we continue to learn more about the harmful links between COVID-19 and tobacco use, these tactics should raise the alarm in every country around the world.”

British American Tobacco has also been approached for comment.