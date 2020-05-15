Twitter shifts APAC PR duties from Golin to The Hoffman Agency

Following a pitch, The Hoffman Agency has won the retainer for Twitter's PR account across APAC. Golin had previously held the account since 2017, and continues to work with Twitter in the US.

The Hoffman Agency will work from Singapore which will serve as the Asia hub for Twitter's comms efforts across the region. Covering both corporate and consumer relations, the brief includes expanding Twitter's regional footprint, strategic counsel, content development, and media and stakeholder engagement programmes. Hoffman will also work with key divisions including the global content partnerships team in South Korea where public conversations such as #Kpop takes place.

Larry Loh, the newly appointed APAC head of communications at Twitter, said: "The collaboration has been enthusiastic. From new activations around #Kpop to raising Twitter's brand awareness in key markets, we're looking forward to working closely together across the region."

"The APAC region continues to be an engine of growth for us," said Caroline Hsu, APAC managing director for The Hoffman Agency. "With eight offices and counting in the region, we have built up a finely tuned team of experts."

Hsu, who joined the agency in 2017, has been instrumental in Hoffman's steady and rapid new business growth. According to PRWeek's Top Consultancies 2020 released earlier this week, Hoffman recorded a 10% spike in revenue to US$10.098 million in 2019, all of which was channelled through tech clients.

Tarun Deo, Southeast Asia managing director for Golin, told PRWeek Asia: "We had an amazing three-year adventure with Twitter as the APAC Hub agency and helped tell the story of Twitter's comeback in the region. Only a handful of global consumer internet companies have ever successfully completed a turnaround and we are very proud of being part of that journey. The new team at Twitter has made the decision to go in a different direction. And we respect that and wish them well."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia