Hill+Knowlton names India CEO

Gulyani (pictured above) will lead the agency's offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai. He moves from Avian PR and takes over the mandate from Kavita Rao, who exited the agency last year.

Gulyani said: "To join an agency with H+K's credentials is very exciting. In this global time of uncertainty, I have never been more certain of the relevance of our industry. Businesses will look to communications experts to ensure they remain at the heart of the conversation as they seek to build brand purpose and showcase impact. I look forward to joining the team in India and collaborating with them to continue delivering great work for our clients."

Bashar AlKadhi, CEO, H+K Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa (METIA) said: "India is one of H+K's high growth potential markets with clients across many sectors. With his track record of driving business and vision for collective success, Abhishek's appointment as CEO is not only exciting for our colleagues in India, but for H+K's leadership across the wider region. I look forward to working closely with Abhishek and our leadership team, and on behalf of everybody in India, we welcome him to the H+K family."

In a career spanning 20 years, Gulyani's experience includes founding his own agency, Facio Communications, as well as stints with American Express, Genesis BCW, Vox Communications, Weber Shandwick and Perfect Relations.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign India.

