Watch: Food porn campaign so raunchy it can only be shown after dark

Swisse Me’s new campaign to promote its healthy fruit smoothies has been recommended for post-9pm viewing by authorities despite not featuring a single sweaty body.

The 30-second spot, which was created by PLAY, features a medley of fruit seductively handled and ends with a jet of fruit smoothie erupting from a pouch.

It begins with a shot of a pert pair of avocados, followed by an upright length of banana being stroked by a woman's finger, and a man plunging two fingers into a juicy orange.

The ad progresses with sensual images of an apricot being prised open, and a man cupping a pair of kiwi fruits, and running his finger over a bulbous avocado stone.

As a banana rises into view, dripping in honey, smoothie juice drips from the centre of a strawberry, and the film ends with a geyser of smoothie flying over raspberries and blueberries.

Clearcast, the organisation that clears ads for broadcast on the main UK commercial channels, said its "sexual innuendo involving genitalia, breasts and porn" is likely to mean the advert is suitable to air only well after the 9pm watershed.

PLAY's co-founder Rowan Adams, added: “This isn’t just any food porn ad, it is a health food porn ad.”

The campaign was devised and shot by PLAY during the lockdown using all recommended social distancing guidelines.

PLAY was recently set up by Adams and Jay Williams, with Swisse Me among a handful of foundating clients.