Former Xbox EMEA PR lead joins PrettyGreen

Jackson-Smart brings a mix of agency and in-house experience across a variety of consumer brands.

He was previously EMEA communications lead for Xbox EMEA at Microsoft, where he oversaw 21 active markets and led PR strategy on European events such as Gamescom.

Jackson-Smart also spent six years at Edelman, where his client portfolio included technology multinationals Microsoft and HP.

During his time at Edelman, he was seconded to Dixons Carphone as consumer PR manager for Carphone Warehouse.

He has also worked on accounts for Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, Riot Games and NVIDIA.

Jackson-Smart, who joined PrettyGreen at the start of lockdown, runs the consumer tech, gaming and sports team, serving clients including Nintendo and Three Mobile.

“I’m thrilled to be joining an innovative and forward-thinking agency, working on brands that I’ve admired for a long time. My first day working with the PrettyGreen team was also the first day of the UK lockdown, meaning that I have, unfortunately, only met most of my colleagues through Zoom calls.

“However, even without being in the office, one of the first things I noticed about the agency is the unique collaborative culture and friendly team atmosphere – they are a great bunch.”

PrettyGreen communications director Lucy Mart added: “Luke joins PrettyGreen at an unprecedented time, but has immediately made his mark on our business, driving and growing our consumer, tech and gaming offering. His impressive experience and nous are already shining through, he’s been a brilliant addition to the team.”