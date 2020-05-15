After two months of WFH, PR pros’ children think they ‘sell drugs,’ ‘deliver potato chips’

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley

Five PR pros asked their children to describe their jobs, and the responses are, well...

Video

Does a job in public relations involve literally selling drugs or delivering potato chips? And is the best perk “drinking coffee”? The children of these PR pros seem to think so.

PRWeek asked five comms experts to interview their kids to see if they have a better idea of what their career entails after two months of working from home. 

Check out the full video, including more unexpected answers and even a floss dance:

Special thanks to the following people for putting your kids on the spot:

Frito-Lay North America director of brand comms Jen Crichton; Trailblaze founder and CEO Lisa Weser; Glen Echo Group CEO and founder Maura Corbett; Ford Hutman Media founder Rachel Ford Hutman; and Peppercomm SVP Melissa Vigue.

 

