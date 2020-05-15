The PR Week: 5.15.2020: Jean Niemi, True Value

True Value VP of communications Jean Niemi talks about how the hardware retailer is operating as an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the latest industry news.

L to R: Frank Washkuch, Jean Niemi, Steve Barrett
In this episode of The PR Week, Jean Niemi, VP of communications at True Value, discusses the company's unique business setup and navigating a CEO transition — virtually.

She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the latest PRWeek coronavirus survey, the 2020 Brand Film Award winners, layoffs at Golin and Weber Shandwick and more.

