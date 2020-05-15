In this episode of The PR Week, Jean Niemi, VP of communications at True Value, discusses the company's unique business setup and navigating a CEO transition — virtually.
She and PRWeek editors Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch chat about the latest PRWeek coronavirus survey, the 2020 Brand Film Award winners, layoffs at Golin and Weber Shandwick and more.
The PR Week: 5.15.2020: Jean Niemi, True Value
