Badoo sends digital love letters to NHS and frontline workers

More than 12,000 messages of affection have been shared and aired at the iconic central London billboard.

The campaign, which was devised with The Romans, will accept submissions on the dating app until Sunday, 17 May.

Messages so far have included: “We’re here because you’re there” (by Thomas in Cardiff), “Not all heroes wear capes, thank you!” (Hollie in Croydon) and “A million billion thanks for all your selfless care, help and support – you’re all amazingly brilliant!” (Emily in Birmingham).

In addition, the brand has created content on the realities of dating from home while in lockdown.

Focused on its 'Date honestly' message, Badoo has encouraged users to do so from home, sharing tips on how to date during lockdown on social media, radio and ATL.

“We have been seeing incredible acts of kindness, love and support taking place across the country in recent weeks, which inspired us to do our bit to raise the spirits of the amazing NHS and frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line day in, day out,” Badoo UK brand manager Natasha Briefel said.