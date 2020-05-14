Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

DJ Khaled has kicked off the #TossYourCap Challenge on TikTok for the Class of 2020. In a TikTok video posted late Wednesday night, the record producer throws a graduation cap into the air. T-Mobile is behind the challenge and for every video posted on TikTok using the hashtag #TossYourCap, the company will donate $5 – up to $200,000 – to Jobs for America’s Graduates.

In other TikTok news, the app is in trouble again. It has broken an agreement it made with the Federal Trade Commission to protect the privacy of children on the service, a coalition of 20 children’s and consumer groups said. The complaint the coalition filed with the FTC on Wednesday night identified a number of videos posted by children under 13 in 2016 that TikTok had not deleted and that remain on the app. It also highlighted problems with age verification for younger users.

The Entertainment Software Association has been promoting the positive power of video games. A recent survey from the association found that 60% of Americans believe video games bring joy through play, while 73% of gamers play to relieve stress. Check out the full case study on how the ESA used that data to showcase that video games aren’t just popular, but have a host of benefits.

Twitter is very angry at Jeff Bezos this morning. A story published by the Daily Star earlier this month, stating the Amazon CEO is set to be the world’s first trillionare by 2026, is recirculating on social media. Twitter users are expressing their disgust and using the hashtag #RIPCapitalism to criticize the obscene wealth gap. Twitter user Alexis Isabel tweeted, “Jeff Bezos set to become the first trillionaire, meanwhile 33 million Americans just filed for unemployment forcing 27 million people off their health insurance.”

Acquisitions are a big part of Finn Partners’ growth strategy. It acquired five firms into the fold in 2019, including 45-person integrated creative shop Small Army in Boston and 22-person New York-based health agency Lazar Partners. Revenue increased year-over-year in 2019 by just over 35%, with half of that attributed to those acquisitions. Check out Finn Partners’ profile in PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2020.