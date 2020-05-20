PRWeek Global Awards 2020 – day two: winners revealed

Added 42 minutes ago by PRWeek staff

Senior figures from across the global PR and communications industry assembled online today to discover who would take home the coveted trophies on day two of the PRWeek Global Awards 2020.

News

Winners from day two of the PRWeek Global Awards were announced online this morning, with a live event not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Awards celebrate transformative work that crosses global territories, as well as the best work in different regions.

An elite panel of judges from across the US, UK, Europe, Asia, LATAM, Middle East, Americas and Africa reviewed and scored each entry.

Check out the full shortlist here and click on the links below to find out who triumphed in each category, as well as more about the winning and highly commended entries:

Best Campaign: Middle East
Consumer Launch
Corporate Branding
Employee Communications
Global PR Professional: In-House
Global PR Professional: Agency
Global Integration
Best Agency: Europe (outside UK)
Best PR Professional: Middle East
Best Agency: Middle East
International Agency

And the winners are…