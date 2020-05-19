PRWeek Global Awards 2020 – day one: winners revealed

Senior figures from across the global PR and communications industry assembled online today to discover who would take home the coveted trophies on day one of the PRWeek Global Awards 2020.

Winners from day one of the PRWeek Global Awards were announced online this morning, with a live event not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Awards celebrate transformative work that crosses global territories, as well as the best work in different regions.

An elite panel of judges from across the US, UK, Europe, Asia, LATAM, Middle East, Americas and Africa reviewed and scored each entry.

Check out the full shortlist here and click on the links below to find out who triumphed in each category, as well as more about the winning and highly commended entries:

Public Sector

Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific

Best Campaign: Europe (outside UK)

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Global PR Breakthrough

Issues and Crisis

Healthcare

Best PR Professional: Europe (outside UK)

Best PR Professional: Asia Pacific

Best Agency: Asia Pacific

