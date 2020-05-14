HS1 hires consumer and influencer agency partner

HS1 has appointed Halpern to handle its consumer PR and influencer activity for London’s St Pancras International railway station.

Halpern will begin working with the London-Channel Tunnel rail link and stations operator on consumer campaigns, press and influencers relations and content creation.

Pagefield handles corporate comms and public affairs for HS1 after retaining the account a year ago.

HS1 owns Grade I-listed St Pancras International, a historic London landmark that has more shops and eateries than any other railway station in the UK.

It operates the line and the four stations serving the high-speed track between London and Kent under a 30-year concession agreement with the Secretary of State for Transport, which was signed in 2010.

It is also the major international rail terminus in London, serving the 109km rail line between St Pancras International and the Channel Tunnel, which connects services between London and Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

The station has a full diary of arts, events, workshops and activities throughout the year – including the flagship ‘The Wires’ public sculpture series, live music and poetry events – which usually attract 52 million visitors.

Elton John, John Legend, and Jools Holland have performed at the station, and guest artists have included artist Tracey Emin, Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and musician Brian May.