Ex-MullenLowe copywriter puts ‘crappy portfolio’ on toilet paper to land new gig

BOSTON: Everyone is looking for toilet paper right now, so one laid off advertising creative has created a custom roll to get the attention of his next employer.

Evan Maranca, who was laid off last month from his job as a senior copywriter at MullenLowe U.S., printed his “crappy portfolio” on toilet paper. He worked with online vendor Pro Paper Products to make it and is selling the roll on Amazon for $150,000 in hopes of landing a new gig. No takers yet, he said.

The product description on Amazon states: “Now that I’ve been laid off I don’t have anyone to crap on my work. My Crappy Portfolio lets you crap right on my work with soft, 2-ply toilet paper. Condition is brand new but the work featured on it might be a little dusty. One year of work from yours truly included with purchase. Because you need toilet paper and I need a job.”

“I was laid off by the pandemic,” Maranca said. “It was unfortunate. I liked it at MullenLowe a lot. But it seems like that’s pretty common these days.”

The roll has a mini portfolio of his selected works printed on it and repeats after six sheets.

“Originally, I wanted to just send it to the creative directors I wanted to work for,” said Maranca. “But then I realized I might not be able to get my hands on more of the rolls, and I didn’t know if they would want to receive it unsolicited with the pandemic raging.”

Maranca explained that the idea came to him one night because he missed the back-and-forth of creative directors “crapping on my work.”

“That’s how you grow as a creative and improve your craft – having people tell you that you suck,” he said.

Maranca is looking to relocate from Boston to New York.